Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Athletics.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .245 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hosmer has had an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%).
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.