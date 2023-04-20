The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Athletics.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .245 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Hosmer has had an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%).

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

