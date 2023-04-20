The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and three RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.432) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • He ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
