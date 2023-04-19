On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .226.
  • In six of 11 games this year, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
