On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .278 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Grandal has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
