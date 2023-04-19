How to Watch the White Sox vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Marsh and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 18 home runs.
- Chicago is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The White Sox rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 81 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The White Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 10.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.601 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Clevinger (2-0) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Tyler Wells
|4/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Gibson
|4/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Zack Wheeler
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Falter
|4/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Taijuan Walker
|4/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Josh Fleming
|4/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|-
|4/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|4/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.