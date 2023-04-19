Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the final of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-115). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won two of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 18 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-5 4-6 4-7 3-4 5-9 2-2

