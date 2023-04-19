White Sox vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (7-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (7-11) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on April 19.
The Philadelphia Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.20 ERA).
White Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is White Sox 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won two of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (81 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Tyler Wells
|April 15
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Gibson
|April 16
|Orioles
|L 8-4
|Dylan Cease vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 18
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
|April 18
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Falter
|April 19
|Phillies
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Taijuan Walker
|April 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Josh Fleming
|April 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs TBA
|April 24
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Chris Bassitt
|April 25
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs José Berríos
