The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .313 with a walk.
  • Barnhart has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Barnhart has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 24 years old.
