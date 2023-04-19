After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is batting .196 with a home run and a walk.
  • In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), Mancini has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
