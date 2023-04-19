After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .196 with a home run and a walk.

In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), Mancini has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

