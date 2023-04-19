On Wednesday, April 19, Nick Maton's Detroit Tigers (7-9) host the Cleveland Guardians (9-9) at Comerica Park, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET. The Tigers will be seeking a series sweep.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-1, 5.74 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-2, 9.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

