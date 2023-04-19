How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers when the teams meet on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 12 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .335 this season.
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.
- Detroit has scored 55 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .279.
- The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Detroit has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Spencer Turnbull (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Turnbull has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Sean Manaea
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Cal Quantrill
|4/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tyler Wells
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Kyle Gibson
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.