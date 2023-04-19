Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 16 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 3-6 1-7 6-2 5-6 2-3

