Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (7-9) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (9-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (0-1) to the mound, while Spencer Turnbull (1-2) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (55 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule