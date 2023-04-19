Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with 17 hits and an OBP of .314, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.
  • Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
  • Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), with at least two hits three times (18.8%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Greene has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 16 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
