After batting .263 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (16) this season while batting .281 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Wisdom enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with five homers.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 40.0% of his games this year, and 12.9% of his plate appearances.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (66.7%), including four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (57.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

