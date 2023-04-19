Nico Hoerner -- hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (50.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Hoerner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), he has scored, and in four of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Miller gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.