After hitting .200 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .163.

Maton has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

In five games this season (33.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings