Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has two doubles and a walk while hitting .320.
- Madrigal is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In seven of 11 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
