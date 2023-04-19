Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (19) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Robert has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (11 of 17), with at least two hits six times (35.3%).
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
