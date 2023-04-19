Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has a double and a home run while hitting .174.
- Sosa has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
