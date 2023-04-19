Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .238 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Carpenter has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.