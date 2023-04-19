Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .308 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- This year, Burger has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 50.0% of his games this season, and 16.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Walker (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
