After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .308 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • This year, Burger has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 50.0% of his games this season, and 16.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Walker (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
