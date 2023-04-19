Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 12 of 16 games this season (75.0%) Happ has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (37.5%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (43.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
