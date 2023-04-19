On Wednesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 4-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .275 with two doubles and two walks.

Haase enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings