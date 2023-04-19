Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .206 with three doubles and five walks.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Walker (1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
