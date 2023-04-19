Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .184 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
