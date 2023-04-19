Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .344 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this season, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in four of those games (26.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.