Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 20 total home runs.

Chicago ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.285).

Chicago has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (87 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .346 on-base percentage.

Cubs batters strike out 8.4 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.14 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.166).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Steele is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Steele is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-2 Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers W 3-2 Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell

