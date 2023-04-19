Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .302 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

In eight games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings