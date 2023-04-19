The Boston Bruins are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are up 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) against the Bruins (-245).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 59-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has gone 21-4 (winning 84.0%).

The Bruins have a 71.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).

Florida has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +205 moneyline in this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In Boston's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 174 (only 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) leads the NHL this season .

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

