On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .258 with nine walks and seven runs scored.

In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 52.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings