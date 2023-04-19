Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has four doubles and four walks while hitting .290.
- Benintendi is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Walker (1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
