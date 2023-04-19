After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .208.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings