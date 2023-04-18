The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .185.
  • McKinstry has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
