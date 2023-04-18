After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .256 with three home runs.

Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Gomes has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

