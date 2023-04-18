Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox will take on Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 17 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 10th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 74 (4.6 per game).

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Chicago's 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.657).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles L 8-4 Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies - Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays - Away Michael Kopech Josh Fleming 4/22/2023 Rays - Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays - Away Lance Lynn -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.