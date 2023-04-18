Heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 at Footprint Center.

On Sunday when these teams last played, the Clippers defeated the Suns 115-110. Kawhi Leonard led the way with a team-high 38 points in the victory for the Clippers, while Kevin Durant scored 27 points in the loss for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 113.6 they've put up over the course of this year.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers score just two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.

The Clippers are averaging 120.5 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.6.

Los Angeles hits 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.

The Clippers' 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in the NBA, and the 112.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 17th in the league.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 226.5

