On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Torkelson has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In six games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
