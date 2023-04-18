Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Suzuki picked up a hit in 65.8% of his games last season (73 of 111), with multiple hits in 25 of those contests (22.5%).
- In 13 of 111 games last year, he left the yard (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He came around to score 42 times in 111 games (37.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.9%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .344 batting average against him.
