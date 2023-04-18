After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

  • Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Suzuki picked up a hit in 65.8% of his games last season (73 of 111), with multiple hits in 25 of those contests (22.5%).
  • In 13 of 111 games last year, he left the yard (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He came around to score 42 times in 111 games (37.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 55
.282 AVG .244
.357 OBP .326
.479 SLG .392
19 XBH 19
8 HR 6
23 RBI 23
54/20 K/BB 56/25
5 SB 4
Home Away
53 GP 58
38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%)
21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%)
8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk (0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .344 batting average against him.
