Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.
- Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
