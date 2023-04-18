On Tuesday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.
  • Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
