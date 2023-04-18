The Chicago Cubs and Nick Madrigal, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .292 with two doubles and a walk.

Madrigal enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300.

In six of 10 games this year, Madrigal has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings