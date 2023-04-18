Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nick Madrigal, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .292 with two doubles and a walk.
- Madrigal enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- In six of 10 games this year, Madrigal has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .344 against him.
