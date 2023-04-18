Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Luis Torrens, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.
- Torrens has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .344 against him.
