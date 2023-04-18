The Chicago Cubs and Luis Torrens, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.
  • Torrens has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .344 against him.
