Luis Robert -- hitting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .569, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Robert has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Falter (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
