Luis Robert -- hitting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .569, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of those games.

In four games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish).

Robert has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings