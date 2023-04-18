Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.
- He scored a run in three of his 11 games last year.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Falter (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
