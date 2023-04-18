Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
