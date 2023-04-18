Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .350 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Burger has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 17.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Falter (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
