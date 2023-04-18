Jake Burger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .350 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Burger has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 17.4% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings