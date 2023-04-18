After batting .250 with a double, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is batting .250 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Hosmer has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with more than one hit three times (23.1%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
  • Hosmer has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with two or more RBI three times (23.1%).
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.74 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Waldichuk (0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .344 to his opponents.
