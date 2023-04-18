The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In four of eight games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.