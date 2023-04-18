The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.

In four of eight games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings