On Tuesday, April 18, Patrick Wisdom's Chicago Cubs (9-6) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (3-14) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+150). The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-1, 1.00 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 10.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cubs and Athletics matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in three, or 17.6%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1200 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.