The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 5-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .310 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with two homers during his last outings.
  • Bellinger has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (46.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .344 to opposing batters.
